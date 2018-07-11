Muhammad Waseem ready to bring world flyweight title home

Boxer Muhammad Waseem is looking to become the first ever Pakistani to win the International Boxing Federation’s flyweight world title bout when he takes on his latest opponent later this month.



The 30-year old two-time former WBC world silver flyweight champion is all set to face South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane for the vacant IBF flyweight title on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The contest will be featured as part of the undercard to the welterweight world title showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse.

Waseem, who is Pakistan’s only WBC title winner, has been undefeated in eight professional starts. His opponent Mthalane, on the other hand, has won 35 of his 37 career fights.

In a video message posted earlier, Waseem shared his readiness for the challenge and requested his fans to pray for his success so he can keep Pakistan’s flag flying high.



The Quetta-born boxer became the first Pakistani to clinch the WBA world silver belt by beating Jether Oliva of Philippines on July 17, 2016. He then went on to be crowned the top-ranked boxer as per rankings released by the WBC for the month of June 2017.

Waseem is the first-ever boxer from Pakistan to be listed as number-one in the flyweight category.

He has several other accolades to his name, including bronze medals at the 2014 Asian Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games, plus a silver in Glasgow at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Waseem vs Mthalane fight will be aired on July 15, Sunday at 5am Pakistani time.