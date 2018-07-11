PTI halts KP activities for one-day in solidarity with ANP

Photo: file

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to halt its political activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for one day to show solidarity with Awami National Party.



ANP leader Haroon Bilour among 20 others were killed in a suicide explosion in Peshawar's Yakatoot neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

Later, the party even announced to postpone its rally in Peshawar scheduled for July 14 (Saturday).



"Entire country is in mourning after the suicide explosion," according to a statement released by PTI.

"We have postponed all electoral activities in KP for today (Wednesday)," remarked Fawad Chaudhry.

Haroon Bilour, who was set to contest the July 25 elections from Peshawar's PK-78 constituency, will be buried in Wazir Bagh at 5pm today (Wednesday).

The son of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, a senior ANP figure who, himself, was martyred in a suicide attack in 2012 after a party meeting, Haroon was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his wounds shortly after.

He was 47 years old.

A case over the incident has been registered at police station Agha Mir Jani Shah with SHO Wajid Ali as the complainant.

ECP postpones polls in PK-78

Following the incident, the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the polls in PK-78 (Peshawar-XIII) constituency.

The polls have been postponed due to the death of the PK-78 candidate, the electoral body said, adding that the new schedule for the said constituency will be announced later.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has also announced a three-day mourning in light of the attack, with lawyers beginning the boycott of court proceedings today.