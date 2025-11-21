War threat with India still persists, says defence minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks during a National Assembly session in Islamabad, on November 14, 2025. — Facebook@NationalAssemblyOfPakistan

Proxy war remains a modern warfare tool: Khawaja Asif.

He says May conflict raised immediate war concerns.

Asif says US intervention prevented further escalation.



ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned that the risk of another war with India persists, emphasising that proxy conflicts remain an ongoing threat decades after they began.

"The proxy war has never truly ended; it has intensified in recent years," said Defence Minister Asif during a talk show on a private television channel.

He explained that the proxy war started in the 1980s and has become a tool of modern warfare. Lahore and Rawalpindi have recently experienced explosions linked to these tensions, he said.

Asif added that the immediate threat of war was high following the May conflict, stating: "After the May engagement, the possibility of another war existed, and that risk has not disappeared."

Highlighting Pakistan's defensive successes, he said the United States certified Pakistan's victory and intervened to prevent further escalation.

In May, the Pakistan Air Force shot down seven Indian aircraft, including Rafales, and destroyed an S-400 defence system.

He concluded by reaffirming that despite these measures, the danger of conflict with India remains a serious concern for Pakistan's security establishment.

The four-day war between the two nuclear-armed nations was triggered by India's unlawful missile strikes inside Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians and security personnel.

Pakistan, in addition to downing multiple Indian fighter jets, then launched a retaliatory strike, targeting over 20 Indian military sites across multiple regions.

The hostilities ended on May 10 after the two countries agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Months after the conflict, a report submitted to the United States Congress acknowledged Pakistan's military success over India.

The report, submitted by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, noted that Pakistan deployed advanced Chinese weaponry during the conflict to enhance its military edge over India.

The report mentioned the successful use of China's modern weapons systems in active combat for the first time, including the HQ-9 air-defence system, PL-15 air-to-air missiles, and J-10C fighter aircraft.