Canadian lawmaker honours Shahzeb Khanzada with certificate for journalistic services

Canadian MP Iqra Khalid recognises anchorperson's work on women's rights

By
Badar Munir Chaudhry
|

November 22, 2025

Geo News senior anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada (right) pictured with his wife Rushna Khan (left) and Canadian Member of Parliament Iqra Khalid (Centre) at parliamentary office in Toronto, Canada, November 21, 2025. — Instagram/@iqrakhalidmp
A Canadian parliamentarian has awarded Geo News senior anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada an official certificate in recognition of his journalistic services.

The certificate was presented by Pakistani-Canadian Member of Parliament Iqra Khalid during a meeting with the senior anchorperson in Toronto at her parliamentary office.

During the meeting, MP Khalid praised Khanzada's efforts to highlight women’s rights through Geo Television’s popular drama series Case No 9. Khanzada’s wife Rushna Khan was also present at the meeting.

They also exchanged views on Canadian politics, shifting North American diplomatic dynamics, and the evolving relationship between Canada and the United States.

MP Khalid underscored Canada’s core values of mutual respect and tolerance, saying these principles form the foundation of a strong, cohesive society.

"In a diverse country like Canada, we all have a responsibility to protect each other’s dignity and uphold respect and tolerance. Differences of opinion should never turn into hostility," she said.

For his part, Khanzada expressed gratitude for the recognition and paid tribute to MP Khalid for her advocacy against Islamophobia.

