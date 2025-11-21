Govt approves army, civil armed forces deployment for Nov 23 by-polls

Pakistan Army soldiers walk alongside a presiding officer (centre) carrying ballot boxes as they come out from the voting materials distribution centre in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Friday approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces for the by-elections scheduled for November 23.

In its order, the ministry stated that the deployment was approved at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The civil armed forces will be deployed as second-tier responders, with the status of standby/quick reaction force mode only, the ministry added.

The Pakistan Army will be deployed as the "third-tier responders (in-situ Quick Reaction Force Mode)".

The interior ministry stated that the deployment of the armed forces aimed to support the ECP in ensuring the "peaceful conduct of the by-elections to be held on November 23, 2025".



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.