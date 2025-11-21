 
Jamadi ul Sani moon not sighted in Pakistan

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Lahore for moon sighting

Kamran Razi
November 21, 2025

People sight moon in this undated image. — Reuters
The moon for the Islamic month of Jamadi ul Sani was not sighted in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, told Geo News that the crescent was not sighted; therefore, Jamaid ul Sani will begin the day after tomorrow.

The meeting of the central body was held in Lahore, while in Karachi, the zonal committee met at the office of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In a statement earlier, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission had forecast that the moon might not be sighted on November 21 as the age of the new moon will be approximately 30 hours and 17 minutes.

