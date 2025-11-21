Forces gun down 13 terrorists in two KP operations

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

Security forces engage terrorists on Nov 20-21.

Terrorists belong to Indian proxy, says ISPR.

Weapons, ammunition recovered from militants.

The security forces have gunned down 13 terrorists in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that between November 20-21, based on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij, a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces and law enforcement agencies in the general area of Paharkhel, Lakki Marwat district.

During the conduct of the operation, the security personnel effectively engaged the khwarij's location, and after an intense fire exchange, 10 khawarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Dera Ismail Khan district. In the ensuing fire exchange, three khawarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian-sponsored khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies, and the target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area.

The ISPR added that a relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision "Azm e Istehkam" would continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban regime came into power.

A police report noted that KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025.