pakistan
Thursday Jul 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Being chased for past two days, claims Sherry Rehman

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jul 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman Wednesday said that she was being followed by two suspicious cars for the past two days.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, the PPP senator warned that if her surveillance wasn't stopped then she would provide the registration numbers of those vehicles to authorities.

She lamented that neither there was security during this election, nor equal chances.

"Should not be questions raised over the atmosphere in which the elections are being held," Sherry asked. "We do not want to carry any more bodies."

She lamented that investigations of several terrorist attacks had not been completed, calling for completion of Tuesday's attack on Haroon Bilour, which resulted in martyrdom of the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate and 19 others.

The PPP senator said that she was not being provided security, noting that ensuring transparency in elections was a responsibility of the state.

Following Sherry Rehman's address, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani constituted a committee for monitoring security of election candidates.

He directed the Ministry of Interior and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to regularly present a report to the committee about how to deal with such threats.

The upper house also adopted a condemnation motion on the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour, which was moved by Raja Zafarul Haq.

The motion read that the house condemns Bilour's martyrdom in a terrorist attack. It said that Haroon was a brave son of a brave father and that the house was determined for the elimination of terrorism menace.

It demanded the caretaker government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"We will have to break the nexus of enemies," the motion said, further reading that non-provision of security despite repeated requests was concerning.

The session was later adjourned until 11am on Thursday.

NAB summons Imran Khan in govt helicopter use case: sources

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Nawaz, Maryam to depart from London today

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Nawaz returns to Pakistan: Here’s Lahore traffic plan to save you from jams

 Updated 3 hours ago
Facebook sends letter to ECP; to initiate crackdown against fake accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz opens her eyes after month-long coma, confirms son

Updated 2 hours ago
‘Meddling’ has made election controversial: Raza Rabbani

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers challenged in SC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Women vow to defy 1947 ban on their vote in village near Multan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Top UN official praises Pakistan's positive role at world body

 Updated 6 hours ago
