Top UN official praises Pakistan's positive role at world body

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi with UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale. Photo: Twitter

UNITED NATIONS: A top United Nations (UN) official on Thursday lauded Pakistan's role at the global body especially in advancing its core causes.

"Pakistan and UN have enjoyed a close relationship since 1947," UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale said at a largely-attended reception hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in New York.

"We have been gratified again and again by the generosity shown by the Pakistani people towards the UN," Smale said.

Pakistan has served multiple terms in the Security Council — seven in total — and today it is one of the largest troop and police contributor to UN peacekeeping, she added.



"Pakistani soldiers are risking their lives to advance the cause of peace, and we at the UN couldn’t be more thankful," the UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications continued.

Further, US Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Malony, who was a special guest at the reception, lauded Ambassador Lodhi's work in promoting Pakistan's goals at the UN.



Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney with Lodhi. Photo: Twitter

Congresswoman Malony strongly advocated cultural exchanges between Pakistan and the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries. Cultural diplomacy is an effective way to build understanding between people and nations, she said.

Earlier while welcoming guests, Ambassador Lodhi said the UN "embodies and represents the finest example of our shared humanity".

The reception was attended by heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the UN, senior UN officials, media representatives and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

According to the latest figures, Pakistan contributes nearly 6,000 military and police personnel to the UN peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Mali, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

