Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Politicians condemn attack on MMA candidate Akram Durrani’s rally in Bannu

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 13, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (right) condemned an attack on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal rally, that left four dead and 31 others injured. Photo: File

BANNU: Politicians condemned an attack on Friday morning here in Bannu that claimed the lives of at least four people, injuring 31 others. 

The blast, 50 metres away, from an election rally site of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) occured in Haved area of Bannu on Friday morning.

Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

Durrani was returning after addressing an election rally when a bomb targetted his vehicle; around dozen injured in incident

Earlier reports that said the explosion targetted the convoy of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Akram Khan Durrani, who is contesting on an MMA ticket from NA-35 Bannu, were put to rest when the politician showed up at the hospital to tend to his supporters.

'Ensure security of contesting candidates'

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack on Durrani, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded that the security of contesting candidates be ensured.  

"The entire nation and institutions must unite to counter terrorism," Bilawal said in a statement.  

'No lapses in security should occur'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. 

Condemning the attack on Durrani, Imran expressed satisfaction on the safety of the MMA leader. 

The PTI chief stressed that lapses in the security of election candidates should not occur. 

He demanded that those injured in the attack should get state-of-the-art medical facilities. 

"The enemy wants instability during the extremely important electoral process," Imran said. "Interim [provincial] governments should make it a priority to protect the contesting candidates." 

Imran demanded that the opportunity to wreak havoc in the country not be given to anyone. "Impartial polls in a peaceful environment are extremely necessary for Pakistan's future," he said. 

'Entire nation united against terrorism'

Condemning the attack, Punjab interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari said that those targetting innocent citizens were enemies of humanity. 

He expressed sympathy with the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the recovery of the injured persons.  

"None of the religions in this world allow the targetting of innocent people," Askari said in a statement. 

Paying homage to the martyrs in the war against terrorism, he said that the entire nation stood united against terrorists. 

More From Election :

BAP candidate Siraj Raisani among 40 martyred in Mastung blast

BAP candidate Siraj Raisani among 40 martyred in Mastung blast

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran Khan 'quietly confident' he will be PM

Imran Khan 'quietly confident' he will be PM

 Updated 5 hours ago
Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

 Updated 5 hours ago
Politicians condemn attack on MMA candidate Akram Durrani’s rally in Bannu

Politicians condemn attack on MMA candidate Akram Durrani’s rally in Bannu

 Updated 6 hours ago
LHC orders release of illegally detained PML-N workers by 2pm today

LHC orders release of illegally detained PML-N workers by 2pm today

 Updated 7 hours ago
Political bigwigs in the run for NA-247

Political bigwigs in the run for NA-247

 Updated 8 hours ago
13 women among 201 ANP candidates contesting election across country

13 women among 201 ANP candidates contesting election across country

 Updated 8 hours ago
Voting from behind bars in Balochistan

Voting from behind bars in Balochistan

Updated 8 hours ago
Electoral prospects in Larkana Division

Electoral prospects in Larkana Division

 Updated 8 hours ago
SC dismisses petition challenging former PM Abbasi’s NA-57 candidature

SC dismisses petition challenging former PM Abbasi’s NA-57 candidature

Updated 9 hours ago
General Election 2018: What are political parties saying about sports reform?

General Election 2018: What are political parties saying about sports reform?

 Updated 10 hours ago
Haroon Bilour's wife to contest election from PK-78 Peshawar

Haroon Bilour's wife to contest election from PK-78 Peshawar

 Updated 20 hours ago
Won’t let Nawaz become a hero, says Imran

Won’t let Nawaz become a hero, says Imran

Updated 21 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM