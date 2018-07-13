Politicians condemn attack on MMA candidate Akram Durrani’s rally in Bannu

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan (right) condemned an attack on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal rally, that left four dead and 31 others injured. Photo: File

BANNU: Politicians condemned an attack on Friday morning here in Bannu that claimed the lives of at least four people, injuring 31 others.

The blast, 50 metres away, from an election rally site of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) occured in Haved area of Bannu on Friday morning.

Earlier reports that said the explosion targetted the convoy of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Akram Khan Durrani, who is contesting on an MMA ticket from NA-35 Bannu, were put to rest when the politician showed up at the hospital to tend to his supporters.

'Ensure security of contesting candidates'

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack on Durrani, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded that the security of contesting candidates be ensured.



"The entire nation and institutions must unite to counter terrorism," Bilawal said in a statement.

'No lapses in security should occur'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

Condemning the attack on Durrani, Imran expressed satisfaction on the safety of the MMA leader.

The PTI chief stressed that lapses in the security of election candidates should not occur.

He demanded that those injured in the attack should get state-of-the-art medical facilities.

"The enemy wants instability during the extremely important electoral process," Imran said. "Interim [provincial] governments should make it a priority to protect the contesting candidates."

Imran demanded that the opportunity to wreak havoc in the country not be given to anyone. "Impartial polls in a peaceful environment are extremely necessary for Pakistan's future," he said.

'Entire nation united against terrorism'

Condemning the attack, Punjab interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari said that those targetting innocent citizens were enemies of humanity.

He expressed sympathy with the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the recovery of the injured persons.

"None of the religions in this world allow the targetting of innocent people," Askari said in a statement.

Paying homage to the martyrs in the war against terrorism, he said that the entire nation stood united against terrorists.