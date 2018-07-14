Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jul 14 2018
Microsoft seeks regulation of facial recognition technology

A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp, in Los Angeles, California, US, on June 14, 2016. Photo: Reuters
 

Microsoft Corp on Friday called for government regulation of facial recognition technology and for laws governing its acceptable uses.

"We believe Congress should create a bipartisan expert commission to assess the best way to regulate the use of facial recognition technology in the United States," Microsoft President Brad Smith wrote in a blog here post.

In May, US civil liberties groups had called on Amazon.com Inc to stop offering facial recognition services to governments, warning that the software could be used to target immigrants and people of colour unfairly. 

Smith said while Microsoft appreciates the calls for tech companies to make decisions over facial recognition, it is more sensible to ask an elected government to oversee the technology.

“Facial recognition technology raises issues that go to the heart of fundamental human rights protections like privacy and freedom of expression,” he wrote.

