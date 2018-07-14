Zardari will be best choice for coalition govt PM, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari believes his father former president Asif Ali Zardari is the ‘best choice’ for prime minister if a coalition government is formed following the July 25 election.



“He [Zardari] has experience managing a coalition government and not just managing but he was the first civilian president to complete his term and the coalition government was also the first to complete its full-term,” Bilawal said during an interview with Saleem Safi on Geo News’ programme Jirga.

The PPP chairman added that the coalition government which was led by his party had achieved historic feats. “It passed the 18th amendment, NFC award, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, devolution of powers, investment in CPEC and local economies, social protection programmes, labour, human and agricultural rights.”

When asked why he would not be the prime minister if there was a coalition government, Bilawal responded that he was 100 per cent ready for this responsibility.

“PPP has ideological differences with the PML-N and PTI. I think that whoever can implement our manifesto and assure us that the NFC award will be implemented and there will be no compromise on the 18th amendment, then we can work with them.”

Bilawal stressed that the best situation would be for the coalition government to be led by the PPP.

Respoinding to a question, the PPP leader said that he has to finish the mission of her late mother.

"We took out 0.8 million people from the poverty," he claimed. "Bhutto's nationalism benefitted poor."

The PPP Chairman said that PTI chairman changed his mind on Senate Chairman nominee two days before the polls.

He said that his party has ideological differences with PML-N and PTI, adding that both the rival parties share ideas on economy and terrorism.

"Pak-Iran gas pipeline project was the result of good foreign policies of PPP. The former premier should have taken parliament into confidence over foreign policy decisions," he added.