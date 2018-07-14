Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zardari will be best choice for coalition govt PM, says Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari believes his father former president Asif Ali Zardari is the ‘best choice’ for prime minister if a coalition government is formed following the July 25 election.

“He [Zardari] has experience managing a coalition government and not just managing but he was the first civilian president to complete his term and the coalition government was also the first to complete its full-term,” Bilawal said during an interview with Saleem Safi on Geo News’ programme Jirga.

The PPP chairman added that the coalition government which was led by his party had achieved historic feats. “It passed the 18th amendment, NFC award, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, devolution of powers, investment in CPEC and local economies, social protection programmes, labour, human and agricultural rights.”

When asked why he would not be the prime minister if there was a coalition government, Bilawal responded that he was 100 per cent ready for this responsibility.

“PPP has ideological differences with the PML-N and PTI. I think that whoever can implement our manifesto and assure us that the NFC award will be implemented and there will be no compromise on the 18th amendment, then we can work with them.”

Bilawal stressed that the best situation would be for the coalition government to be led by the PPP.

Respoinding to a question, the PPP leader said that he has to finish the mission of her late mother. 

"We took out 0.8 million people from the poverty," he claimed. "Bhutto's nationalism benefitted poor."

The PPP Chairman said that PTI chairman changed his mind on Senate Chairman nominee two days before the polls. 

He said that his party has ideological differences with PML-N and PTI, adding that both the rival parties share ideas on economy and terrorism. 

"Pak-Iran gas pipeline project was the result of good foreign policies of PPP. The former premier should have taken parliament into confidence over foreign policy decisions," he added. 

More From Election :

Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

 Updated 5 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan releases manifesto, puts emphasis on new provinces

MQM-Pakistan releases manifesto, puts emphasis on new provinces

 Updated 6 hours ago
Candidate favouring ‘partial corruption’ seeks to bring change

Candidate favouring ‘partial corruption’ seeks to bring change

 Updated 7 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif vows to turn PML-N election rallies into protests

Shehbaz Sharif vows to turn PML-N election rallies into protests

 Updated 10 hours ago
Recent surge in terrorism aimed at delaying polls, says Imran

Recent surge in terrorism aimed at delaying polls, says Imran

 Updated 11 hours ago
PML-N rally: Cases registered against Shehbaz, other leaders

PML-N rally: Cases registered against Shehbaz, other leaders

 Updated 13 hours ago
Interim govts biased, pre-poll rigging efforts under way: Bilawal

Interim govts biased, pre-poll rigging efforts under way: Bilawal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Zardari will be best choice for coalition govt PM, says Bilawal

Zardari will be best choice for coalition govt PM, says Bilawal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Case registered against attack on JUI-F leader's convoy in Bannu

Case registered against attack on JUI-F leader's convoy in Bannu

 Updated 17 hours ago
Mastung suicide blast martyrs 128, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani

Mastung suicide blast martyrs 128, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani

 Updated 23 hours ago
Shehbaz ends Lahore rally, says awaiting 'people's verdict on July 25'

Shehbaz ends Lahore rally, says awaiting 'people's verdict on July 25'

 Updated yesterday
Nawaz should return looted Rs300bn, says Imran

Nawaz should return looted Rs300bn, says Imran

 Updated yesterday
The electoral volatility of Swat

The electoral volatility of Swat

 Updated yesterday
Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

 Updated yesterday
Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM