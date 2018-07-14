Can't connect right now! retry
Security forces arrest two facilitators of Mastung suicide attack: sources

ISLAMABAD: The security forces arrested two suspected facilitators involved in Mastung suicide attack, informed sources.

A suicide blast at a political rally of Nawab Siraj Raisani martyred 128 people and injured more than 150, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history. 

The blast was the latest in a string of attacks that have spurred fears of violence ahead of the general election on July 25, and came hours after four people were killed and 39 injured in a bomb blast targetting a JUI-F convoy in Bannu on Friday.

Nation mourns after Mastung suicide blast martyrs 128, including Siraj Raisani

Balochistan govt has announced two-day mourning after 128 people, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani, were martyred in a suicide attack on Friday

The suicide attacker arrived in Chaghi from Afghanistan two days back. The alleged facilitators provided their residence to the Afghan suicide bomber for a brief stay. The suicide attacker was seated in the first row of the public gathering.

Politicians, countries condemn blasts

The fresh spate of violence in Pakistan sparked strong condemnations from various quarters in the country and worldwide.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and vowed that attempts of inimical forces to derail important democratic activity shall not succeed.

"Devastated by continued attacks on innocent Pakistanis," tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PTI chief Imran Khan said he would be flying over to Mastung on the first opportunity.

Senate opposition leader Sherry Rehman lamented that Siraj Raisani was not provided adequate security. "Who will answer for pulling their security?" she questioned. 

