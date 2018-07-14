Recent surge in terrorism aimed at delaying polls, says Imran

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that the recent surge in terrorism is aimed at delaying the forthcoming polls.



While speaking in a rally at Swabi, he said that a few elements want uncertainty in Pakistan so that the people don’t come to vote in the forthcoming polls.

“The conspiracy to conduct terror in Pakistan is planned abroad and facilitated from the people within the country,” he added. "The foreign forces want to delay polls."

The PTI chief said that corruption is family business of the Sharif family.

Imran said that former prime minister Nawaz returned as he was assured by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif that millions will be on roads to welcome him.

"Only four to five thousand were there to welcome Nawaz," he said. "Shehbaz has tricked him, the road is clear for him with Nawaz in Adiala Jail."

The PTI chief said that Shehbaz will soon join Nawaz in Adiala after the reopening of corruption references.

"For those who went to welcome Nawaz, I ask them do you have any shame? You went to welcome a plunderer."