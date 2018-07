MURREE: A leopard attacked two youths and critically injured them in a suburban area of Murree on Saturday.



The incident took place near Kuldana area of Murree, with the leopard attacking the two youths.

The leopard escaped into the jungle after attacking the youngsters.



Both the boys were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical attention after they were critically injured.

The injured youths hailed from Khanitak area of Murree.