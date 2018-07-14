Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MQM-Pakistan releases manifesto, puts emphasis on new provinces

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

The manifesto was unveiled at MQM’s centre in Bahadurabad, where party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui shed light on it/ Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan released on Saturday its Manifesto, putting forth agenda priortising good governance and demanding separate provinces.

The manifesto focuses on a comprehensive system for local bodies, end to quota system, improving education and healthcare.

It also priortises law and order situation in the country. The manifesto was unveiled at MQM’s centre in Bahadurabad, where party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui shed light on it.

He said that the party believes in democracy and solving all the issues based on a democratic system.

Siddiqui said that every sect and religion’s followers should be protected, adding that correct census and delimitation of constituencies are necessary.

The MQM-P convener said that the party also wants to put an end to quota system and introduce measures based on merit.

He said that it is pertinent to give complete rights to the local government. Siddiqui said that for the cause of good governance 20 to 22 provinces should be formed in Pakistan.  

Read the full manifesto here

More From Election :

Mastung suicide blast martyrs 128, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani

Mastung suicide blast martyrs 128, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani

 Updated yesterday
Shehbaz ends Lahore rally, says awaiting 'people's verdict on July 25'

Shehbaz ends Lahore rally, says awaiting 'people's verdict on July 25'

 Updated yesterday
Nawaz should return looted Rs300bn, says Imran

Nawaz should return looted Rs300bn, says Imran

 Updated 2 days ago
The electoral volatility of Swat

The electoral volatility of Swat

 Updated 2 days ago
Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

 Updated 2 days ago
Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran Khan 'quietly confident' he will be PM

Imran Khan 'quietly confident' he will be PM

 Updated 2 days ago
Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

 Updated 2 days ago
Politicians condemn attack on MMA candidate Akram Durrani’s rally in Bannu

Politicians condemn attack on MMA candidate Akram Durrani’s rally in Bannu

 Updated 2 days ago
LHC orders release of illegally detained PML-N workers

LHC orders release of illegally detained PML-N workers

 Updated 2 days ago
Political bigwigs in the run for NA-247

Political bigwigs in the run for NA-247

 Updated 2 days ago
13 women among 201 ANP candidates contesting election across country

13 women among 201 ANP candidates contesting election across country

 Updated 2 days ago
Voting from behind bars in Balochistan

Voting from behind bars in Balochistan

Updated 2 days ago
Electoral prospects in Larkana Division

Electoral prospects in Larkana Division

 Updated 2 days ago
SC dismisses petition challenging former PM Abbasi’s NA-57 candidature

SC dismisses petition challenging former PM Abbasi’s NA-57 candidature

Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM