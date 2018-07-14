MQM-Pakistan releases manifesto, puts emphasis on new provinces

The manifesto was unveiled at MQM’s centre in Bahadurabad, where party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui shed light on it/ Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan released on Saturday its Manifesto, putting forth agenda priortising good governance and demanding separate provinces.

The manifesto focuses on a comprehensive system for local bodies, end to quota system, improving education and healthcare.

It also priortises law and order situation in the country. The manifesto was unveiled at MQM’s centre in Bahadurabad, where party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui shed light on it.

He said that the party believes in democracy and solving all the issues based on a democratic system.

Siddiqui said that every sect and religion’s followers should be protected, adding that correct census and delimitation of constituencies are necessary.

The MQM-P convener said that the party also wants to put an end to quota system and introduce measures based on merit.

He said that it is pertinent to give complete rights to the local government. Siddiqui said that for the cause of good governance 20 to 22 provinces should be formed in Pakistan.

Read the full manifesto here.