Monday Jul 16 2018
Awais Yousafzai

Judge Bashir recuses himself from other two references against Nawaz: sources

Monday Jul 16, 2018

Justice Mohammad Bashir has requested for transfer of other cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family to another court. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court's Judge Mohammad Bashir, who sentenced Nawaz Sharif and others in the Avenfield properties reference, has recused himself from hearing the other two corruption references against the former premier and his family, sources informed Geo News Monday.

Sources informed Geo News that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had received a letter from the judge recusing himself from hearing Al-Azizia and Flagship references against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

They said that Judge Bashir, in his letter, requested for transfer of cases to another court.

According to sources, he stated that he had announced the verdict of Avenfield properties case and could not hear Al-Azizia and Flagship references. Judge Bashir further stated that if required, then he could also be transferred.

Al-Azizia reference: Court rejects petition to transfer case

Defence had petitioned against Judge Mohammad Bashir presiding in the case after giving his verdict in the Avenfield reference

The accountability court judge noted that Nawaz's counsel had also objected to him hearing the other two cases, they said.

The sources further said the letter was written to the Chief Justice IHC Anwar Kasi two days ago, who is on a leave.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

The former premier and his daughter were arrested by NAB officials upon their arrival in Lahore on July 13 and subsequently moved to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.

The trial of the remaining two NAB references against Nawaz and his family will take place in jail.

The cases

Nawaz and his family are facing corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of Supreme Court's July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz arrested, taken to Adiala Jail

The father-daughter duo was arrested a week after an accountability court sentenced them to prison

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

Comments

