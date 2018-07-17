Encroachment of Sukkur graveyard irks water commission head

KARACHI: Head of Water Commission Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim on Tuesday expressed his anger at the encroachment on a graveyard in Sukkur.



The Supreme Court-mandated Judicial Commission on Water and Sanitation was hearing a case in the Sindh High Court.

As the hearing went under way, Justice (retd) Muslim admonished the responsible officers, 'Are you not afraid of God? Will you not die some day?'

The water board's officers requested for some time to remove water, to which Justice (retd) Muslim responded by saying that already a week had passed since they were ordered to do so. "How much more time is needed?" he asked.

Justice (retd) Muslim expressed his anger at the negligence of the officers. The municipal commissioner of Sukkur apprised the court that ninety per cent of the graveyard's allotted land had been illegally occupied.

The commission then ordered DIG Sukkur to remove the encroachments from the graveyard and submit a report.

The hearing was then adjourned till tomorrow.