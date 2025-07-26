Terrorist involved in attack on Hangu DPO killed

KP Police personnel patrol area after an attack in Swat. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Days after District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid Khan was injured in a militant attack, another terrorist involved in the incident was killed during a police operation in the Naryab area of Hangu on Saturday.

The police carried out an operation in the Naryab area, which was followed by an exchange of fire where the police personnel remained safe.

However, the terrorist involved in the attack on the DPO was killed by firing from his own accomplices, the police added.

The development comes against the backdrop of a fierce exchange of fire that broke out between security forces and militants in Hangu's Shinawari Zargari area on July 19.

DPO Khalid, who was leading the operation, sustained three gunshot wounds during the clash, and was shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment.

During the firefight, the security forces neutralised nine terrorists.

Pakistan has been reeling under increased terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since the return of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan in 2021.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks in May compared to April.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan's armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.