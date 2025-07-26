Tourists stuck in Chilas due to flood, landslides as PMD forecasts more rains

A vehicle caught in a landslide on Babusar Chilas road. — Reporter

Tourists stranded as landslides block Fairy Meadows Road.

PMD issues fresh monsoon spell forecast from July 28.

Heavy rain expected in Punjab, KP, Balochistan.



ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/CHILAS: Torrential rains and landslides have blocked several sections of the Fairy Meadows Road in Chilas as Pakistan braces for yet another spell of monsoon rain beginning July 28.

Multiple sections of Fairy Meadows Road have been blocked due to landslides following intense downpours in the region, as aerial operation remained suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the deputy commissioner Chilas, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has deployed teams to the site, while search operations for missing persons are being conducted jointly by the Pakistan Army and other authorities.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial tourism department has issued an advisory warning of potential flash floods in popular tourist regions between July 21-29. Tourists have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and to contact the 1422 tourism helpline before visiting any site.

In a separate rescue effort, the Kaghan Development Authority successfully evacuated over 500 stranded tourists after a landslide blocked the road to Lake Saif-ul-Malook following a cloudburst.

Over 117 vehicles had been trapped, but all tourists were brought to safety, local authorities said.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan, four children drowned in a stream in Duki district on Friday, bringing the total death toll in the province to 20 since the start of the monsoon season.

The casualties include 11 children, 5 men, and 4 women. At least 66 houses have been damaged across the region since 28 June, and eight others have been injured, the PDMA said.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of monsoon rains across the country from July 28-31 and has urged provincial and district authorities to take immediate precautionary measures.

According to the Met Office, weak monsoon currents continue to affect the upper and central regions and are expected to intensify as a fresh westerly system approaches on July 29. Widespread rainfall, with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms, is expected in many regions.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, rain is likely to continue until July 31 in areas like Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Hunza, and Skardu. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, Dir, Mansehra, and Peshawar, is also expected to receive rain from July 28 to 31.

In Punjab and Islamabad, heavy showers are expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Murree, and Galiyat, with southern Punjab — including Multan and Bahawalpur — likely to receive rainfall between July 29-31.

Balochistan’s northeastern and southern regions will see thundershowers and isolated heavy falls from July 29, with areas like Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, and Lasbela expected to be affected.

In Sindh, mainly hot and humid conditions will persist, but areas including Dadu, Tharparkar, and Sukkur may receive rain on July 30 and 31.

The PMD has warned of possible flash floods in hilly streams of KP, northeast Balochistan, Punjab, and Kashmir, as well as urban flooding in low-lying parts of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Sialkot. Landslides and mudslides may disrupt traffic in Murree, Galiyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other hilly areas.

Rescue, civil defence, and municipal departments have been instructed to remain fully prepared, especially in landslide-prone zones and areas with vulnerable housing.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, flooded roads, and exposed electrical infrastructure.