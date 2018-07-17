Five terrorists arrested in DG Khan IBO: ISPR

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Five terrorists and their facilitator were apprehended in joint raids by police and Rangers in Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



Punjab Rangers and police, together with intelligence personnel, conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and snap checking in different areas of Punjab province on Tuesday, the statement said.

The areas where these raids were conducted included Attock, Sialkot, Lahore, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and DG Khan.

Police and paramilitary personnel nabbed five terrorists in an IBO in DG Khan, according to the ISPR, while their facilitator was arrested from Lahore.

The raids also resulted in arrest of 24 other suspects, with illegal weapons seized from them.