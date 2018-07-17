Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 17 2018
GEO NEWS

Five terrorists arrested in DG Khan IBO: ISPR

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 17, 2018

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Five terrorists and their facilitator were apprehended in joint raids by police and Rangers in Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Punjab Rangers and police, together with intelligence personnel, conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and snap checking in different areas of Punjab province on Tuesday, the statement said.

The areas where these raids were conducted included Attock, Sialkot, Lahore, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and DG Khan.

Police and paramilitary personnel nabbed five terrorists in an IBO in DG Khan, according to the ISPR, while their facilitator was arrested from Lahore.

The raids also resulted in arrest of 24 other suspects, with illegal weapons seized from them.

Another donkey tortured, severely injured in Karachi

Accountability court resumes hearing corruption cases against Nawaz

Two operatives of MQM-London’s South Africa network arrested in Karachi: Rangers

Dar assets reference: Defence presents arguments for acquittal of co-accused

Cabinet expected to reverse Nawaz's jail-trial decision today

UN denies Indian allegations on Kashmir report: FO

Nawaz, Maryam, Capt (retd) Safdar to remain jailed till election

'Illegal weapons' recovered from local PML-N leader's residence in Multan

MQM-P's Abdul Rauf Siddiqui steps down in favour of GDA counterpart for NA seat

