Friday Jul 20 2018
Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

Friday Jul 20, 2018

With the election campaigning going on in full swing, posters of fake candidates have also emerged on the social media. Photo: file

With the election campaigning going on in full swing, posters of fake candidates have also emerged on the social media.

The posters plastered with candidates’ faces alongside absurd electoral symbols shocked the people on social media, and then made them question their authenticity.

Upon further investigation into the issue, Geo News uncovered that there was no truth in these posters.

One such poster was of Haroon Khan Lambran, a supposed independent candidate of NA-262. What was shocking regarding the poster was the candidate’s choice of electoral symbol: a pacifier.

Photo: Facebook

Speaking to Geo News, Lambran shared that he works as a school teacher, adding that the posters were made by his friends as a joke.

Alongside, sharing the posters on social media, his friends also dropped them off at Lambran’s house and gave them to people living on his street.

Another resident of Balochistan, Abdul Aziz also became a target of this cruel joke.

Photo: Twitter

His friends forged a fake campaign poster for him and picked the symbol of ‘grave’ for him.

Sharing about his experience, Aziz remarked that he was quite embarrassed by his friends' actions. 

However, the emergence of fake posters require the voters to constantly check the credibility of electoral posters before sharing them on social media. 

