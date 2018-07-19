Adiala jail authorities cancel lawyers’ meeting with Nawaz, Maryam

RAWALPINDI: A pre-arranged meeting between the lawyers and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam was cancelled by the authorities at Adiala jail today, where the duo is currently serving their prison sentence following their conviction in a corruption reference.



Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris and Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz were scheduled to meet with their clients at 11am today. Upon arriving at the jail, however, they were notified via a phone call that their meeting had been cancelled, Advocate Pervaiz said.

The lawyers were told by the jail authorities that they would be informed of a new time for the meeting later.

A list of visitors to meet Nawaz and his daughter Maryam in Adiala jail was readied today, the prison administration said, as members of the former ruling party began arriving at the jail to meet their imprisoned leaders.

On the prisoners meeting day, which is today, 17 members of the Sharif family and 23 members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz are named in the visitors’ list for Nawaz and Maryam, said the prison officials.

Among the PML-N leaders to meet the imprisoned father-daughter duo are Asif Kirmani, Javed Hashmi, Pervaiz Rasheed, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurengzeb and former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maryam's son Junaid Safdar, PML-N Chairman Senator Zafarul Haq, and Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair also reached Adiala jail earlier today for the meeting.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine in the Avenfield corruption reference by an accountability court earlier this month.