Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

By
Arshad Waheed Chaudhry

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

In a meeting chaired by interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, the meeting reviewed matters related to transparency in the election, and approved the amendment to constitute an election tribunal to tackle complaints regarding rigging-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The interim federal cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Election Act 2017, which restricts the number of judges in the election tribunal by two.

In a meeting chaired by interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, the meeting reviewed matters related to transparency in the election, and approved the amendment to constitute election tribunals to tackle complaints regarding rigging.

The cabinet approved amendment in the sub-clause 3 of Clause 6 of the act.

The tribunal members will be appointed with approval by the relevant chief justice of the high court, to tackle complaints regarding national and provincial assemblies as well as Senate.

The clause at the moment allows the appointment of three or more judges, and could present a problem in resolving the complaints in the stipulate time period of 120 days due to the unavailability of more than two judges.

More From Election :

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

 Updated an hour ago
Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

 Updated an hour ago
COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

 Updated 5 hours ago
PPP wants to strengthen system, institutions: Bilawal

PPP wants to strengthen system, institutions: Bilawal

Updated 5 hours ago
Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

 Updated 6 hours ago
Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Updated 7 hours ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

 Updated 8 hours ago
SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

Updated 9 hours ago
'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

 Updated 9 hours ago
PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated 11 hours ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 13 hours ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 19 hours ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM