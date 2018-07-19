Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

In a meeting chaired by interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, the meeting reviewed matters related to transparency in the election, and approved the amendment to constitute an election tribunal to tackle complaints regarding rigging-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The interim federal cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Election Act 2017, which restricts the number of judges in the election tribunal by two.

In a meeting chaired by interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, the meeting reviewed matters related to transparency in the election, and approved the amendment to constitute election tribunals to tackle complaints regarding rigging.

The cabinet approved amendment in the sub-clause 3 of Clause 6 of the act.

The tribunal members will be appointed with approval by the relevant chief justice of the high court, to tackle complaints regarding national and provincial assemblies as well as Senate.

The clause at the moment allows the appointment of three or more judges, and could present a problem in resolving the complaints in the stipulate time period of 120 days due to the unavailability of more than two judges.