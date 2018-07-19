COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

Can't connect right now! retry
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday directed the army to "assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) strictly within the bounds of given mandate" for the conduct of General Election 2018, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS said so during his visit to the Army Elections Support Center, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the visit, General Bajwa was given a detailed briefing about plan for provision of assistance to the ECP for free, fair and transparent conduct of forthcoming elections.

"The COAS directed that Army shall assist [the] ECP strictly within the bounds of given mandate and as per [the] ECP's code of conduct," the ISPR said in a statement.

The army chief said that working in synchronisation with other elements of security apparatus, all efforts be put in to ensure secure and safe environment, enabling people of Pakistan to freely exercise their democratic right.

The ECP has decided to deploy army personnel inside and around polling stations to ensure security during the polls.

The general election is scheduled in the country for July 25, for which electioneering by political parties has been in full swing.

'Only working to improve security situation'

A representative of the General Headquarters (GHQ), the headquarters of Pakistan Army, informed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday that troops were only involved in improving the security situation.

Addressing the committee's meeting today, the army's representative said, "We are only working to improve the security situation on the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)," adding that troops were liable to follow the electoral body's code of conduct.

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

'We are only working to improve the security situation on the instructions of ECP. Army will comply with set code of conduct'

The GHQ representative further said that the armed forces had always lent support to civil institutions.

Responding to Senator Kulsoom Parveen's question as to how many troops will be sent to Balochistan, the armed forces' representative said deployment of troops will be made as required.

"We have assessed areas for their security needs. Planning of the security arrangements should be left on us. We know how many troops are to be deployed in different areas," he said.

The GHQ representative also clarified that there was no hindrance in communication with the electoral body.

'Troops will work under presiding officers'

ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob apprised the committee that army troops will not work independently during the July 25 election.

Addressing the committee's meeting, the ECP secretary said an impression exists that the troops will work independently. Yaqoob clarified that the army personnel deployed across the country on July 25 will work under presiding officers.

He further stated that a written code of conduct was in place to this effect.

