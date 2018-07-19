Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 19 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

By
Azaz Syed

Thursday Jul 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A representative of the General Headquarters (GHQ), the headquarters of Pakistan Army, informed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday that troops were only involved in improving the security situation.

Addressing the committee's meeting today, the army's representative said, "We are only working to improve the security situation on the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)," adding that troops were liable to follow the electoral body's code of conduct.

The GHQ representative further said that the armed forces had always lent support to civil institutions.

Responding to Senator Kulsoom Parveen's question as to how many troops will be sent to Balochistan, the armed forces' representative said deployment of troops will be done as required.

"We have assessed areas for their security needs. Planning of the security arrangements should be left on us. We know how many troops are to be deployed in different areas," they said.

Stressing on complying with the ECP's code of conduct, the army's representative said the troops also have to perform the police's duties until the latter's capabilities improve. 

"We took extraordinary measures when polls were held in Afghanistan. Now the Afghan president has assured the prime minister and army chief, over the phone, of cooperation," they said.

The GHQ representative also clarified that there was no hindrance in communication with the electoral body.

'Troops will work under presiding officers'

ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob apprised the committee that army troops will not work independently during the July 25 election.

Addressing the committee's meeting today, the ECP secretary said an impression exists that the troops will work independently.

ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad on Thursday, July 19, 2018, apprised the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that army troops will not work independently during the polls. Photo: File
 

Yaqoob clarified that the army personnel deployed across the country on July 25 will work under presiding officers. He further stated that a written code of conduct was in place to this effect.

The electoral body's secretary said that army personnel will be liable to inform the presiding officer and returning officer if anyone attempts to fill ballot boxes, after which the prescribed method will be followed.

"Troops will only aid in holding peaceful polls," he informed the Senate's interior committee.

More From Election :

PPP wants to strengthen system, institutions: Bilawal

PPP wants to strengthen system, institutions: Bilawal

Updated 41 minutes ago
Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

 Updated an hour ago
Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Updated 2 hours ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

Updated 4 hours ago
'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated 7 hours ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 8 hours ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 15 hours ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 16 hours ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 18 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis won't be able to vote in election: NADRA officials

Overseas Pakistanis won't be able to vote in election: NADRA officials

 Updated 18 hours ago
Not getting good reports regarding elections, says Imran

Not getting good reports regarding elections, says Imran

 Updated 19 hours ago
ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

ECP summons Imran over alleged use of foul language in electioneering

 Updated 19 hours ago
Senator Ajmal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

Senator Ajmal Wazir, Fiza Junejo join PTI

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM