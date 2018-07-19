NAB KP forwards matter of KP House expenses' inquiry to headquarters: sources

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has forwarded the matter of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in expenses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad to the NAB Headquarters, sources informed Geo News Thursday.



The caretaker provincial government had written a letter to the NAB KP, seeking an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in expenses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad.

The letter was forwarded to the NAB KP by the provincial administration department on July 10.

The sources said the NAB KP does not have the authority to investigate the matter and hence it has forwarded the provincial government's letter to its headquarters.

The anti-graft body has yet to authorise an officer or its regional or provincial office to investigate matter.

Geo News' senior analyst and anchorperson Saleem Safi, during his show 'Jirgah' on July 8, had revealed that the tea offered to him and his team at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House had cost around Rs175,000.

The anchorperson had also shown documents pertaining to the bills.