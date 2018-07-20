Can't connect right now! retry
Transgender person shot dead at wedding ceremony in Hafizabad

Friday Jul 20, 2018

The transgender community protesting the killing. Photo: Geo News

HAFIZABAD: A transgender person was shot dead in the city on Thursday night at a wedding ceremony, Geo News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred at a wedding when one of the guests opened fired after the transgender person asked one of the wedding guest to stop harassing them.

The police have registered a case against the suspect and are currently looking for him after he fled the scene of the incident.

The transgender community protested against the incident and appealed to the Chief Justice of Justice Saqib Nisar to take action against the killing. 

Earlier this year, a transgender person and friend were shot dead in Peshawar after unidentified persons opened fire when the two were in a rickshaw on Ring Road, en route to Patang Chowk from Iqbal Plaza.

Police said the transgender person was identified as Daniyal alias Chukti and her friend as Aizaz, whose bodies were sent to Khyber Medical College for post-mortem.

