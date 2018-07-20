NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) announced on Friday to expedite its efforts to print and deliver all under-process computerised national identity cards (CNICs) before the General Election 2018, which has been scheduled for July 25.



The authority also decided to keep its offices open round-the-clock and print the under-process CNICs on an emergency basis, according to a statement issued by Nadra.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting, which was chaired by Nadra Chairman Usman Mubeen, at Nadra headquarters.

Moreover, all the offices of the database authority will remain open till 2pm on the day of the elections as well.

The requests received before July 16 have been given priority, the statement said, adding that Nadra won’t cease the cards of the people who submitted their requests after July 16.

The applicants who applied for renewal of CNIC after July 16 have been permitted to keep their old CNICs, so that the voters holding expired CNICs are also able to cast their vote.

Applicants can receive their cards from Nadra offices till 9pm.

According to Nadra, it has also issued special instructions to the relevant courier company in this regard.