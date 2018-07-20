Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 20, 2018

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) announced on Friday to expedite its efforts to print and deliver all under-process computerised national identity cards (CNICs) before the General Election 2018, which has been scheduled for July 25.

The authority also decided to keep its offices open round-the-clock and print the under-process CNICs on an emergency basis, according to a statement issued by Nadra.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting, which was chaired by Nadra Chairman Usman Mubeen, at Nadra headquarters.

Moreover, all the offices of the database authority will remain open till 2pm on the day of the elections as well.

The requests received before July 16 have been given priority, the statement said, adding that Nadra won’t cease the cards of the people who submitted their requests after July 16.

The applicants who applied for renewal of CNIC after July 16 have been permitted to keep their old CNICs, so that the voters holding expired CNICs are also able to cast their vote.

Applicants can receive their cards from Nadra offices till 9pm.

According to Nadra, it has also issued special instructions to the relevant courier company in this regard.

More From Election :

Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

Fake campaign posters become a nuisance for public

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

Ali Musa Gilani's convoy attacked in Multan

 Updated 2 hours ago
NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICs before July 25

 Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

 Updated 4 hours ago
Lack of clean drinking water biggest problem facing NA-29 Peshawar

Lack of clean drinking water biggest problem facing NA-29 Peshawar

Updated 4 hours ago
Election campaigning continues with disregard to animal rights

Election campaigning continues with disregard to animal rights

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

Updated 5 hours ago
Around 1.6 million polling staff to be deployed on election day: ECP

Around 1.6 million polling staff to be deployed on election day: ECP

 Updated 8 hours ago
Imran, Bilawal, Asfandyar Wali, Sherpao among politicians in danger: interior minister

Imran, Bilawal, Asfandyar Wali, Sherpao among politicians in danger: interior minister

Updated 9 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 10 hours ago
A female candidate’s faceless election campaign

A female candidate’s faceless election campaign

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan's 80,000 prisoners denied right to vote in upcoming election

Pakistan's 80,000 prisoners denied right to vote in upcoming election

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM