Winter vacations announced for schools, colleges in KP; dates vary by climate zone

A student walks with her mother to school amid foggy weather in Lahore on December 21, 2022. — AFP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced winter vacations for public and private educational institutions, with separate schedules for different climate zones.

The institutions in the summer zone will remain closed from January 1 to 15; whereas, schools and colleges will be closed from December 22, 2025, to February 28, 2026, in the winter zones, according to the provincial education secretary.

Provinces across the country are observing winter vacations to protect students and staff from extreme cold, as dense fog and snowfall grip several areas, particularly in the country's mountainous regions.

In Sindh, all public and private educational institutions will remain closed from December 22 to 31 for the annual winter break.

However, supplementary examinations conducted by the education boards will continue as per their pre-announced schedule and will not be affected by the winter vacation.

The Punjab government had announced winter vacations for all schools from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

All schools are set to reopen on January 1 across Sindh, and in Punjab, academic activities will resume on January 10.