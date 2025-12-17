Goods transporters end strike after 'successful talks' with authorities

This representational image shows trucks parked in rows. —The News/File

Truck stands to be built in all cities: Punjab minister.

Says FIRs against transporters have been abolished.

Murtaza Wahab hails transporters for peaceful protest.



KARACHI: Goods transporters on Wednesday called off their nationwide strike after successful negotiations with authorities, ending woes of the business community.

“All of our demands have been accepted,” Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance President Malik Shehzad Awan announced while addressing presser flanked by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar and Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab at Gulbai Truck Stand in Karachi.

Awan said that the goods transporters were calling off their strike on the basis of promises made to them by the authorities.

The transporters were observing the strike against heavy fines, calling on the government to immediately withdraw the Traffic Ordinance 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab transport minister appreciated the transport community for holding a peaceful strike. He announced that heavy fines and first information reports (FIRs) against the transporters have been abolished.

Reacting to the transporters' demands, he said a fitness certificate obtained from Karachi will also be recognised in Punjab. “Fitness certificate will be valid for 6 months,” Akbar announced.

In line with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, truck stands would be built in all the cities, he added.

“Rest areas will also be built for drivers,” he said, adding that whoever knows how to drive will be issued a heavy transport vehicle (HTV) license.

For his part, Wahab, who also holds the portfolio of Karachi Mayor, stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) maintains contact with the transporters.

The Sindh government takes transporters into confidence before making decisions about them, he said, adding that transporters have proven that protests can be peaceful.