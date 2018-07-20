PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that Rs60 billion were wasted on under-utilised Multan metro bus service by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.



"The Multan metro bus project was made by Sharif family to make money," the PTI chairman claimed.

Imran, while addressing a public rally, said that he will bring reforms in the police department after coming to power, adding that there is no political interference in the policing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI chief said that over 75 per cent people of Sindh are living below poverty line.

He said that the PTI manifesto has a special section for farmers, adding that if given power his government will blacklist the sugar mills who are not paying regularised money to the farmers.

"90 percent of taxes are taken here from the masses. 10 yeasr back US Dollar was at Rs60 now its touching Rs130," he said.

The PTI chief said that PML-N, PPP were not able to tackle corruption in their previous tenures.