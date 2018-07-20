Where will Imran Khan cast his vote?

Imran Khan's vote has been registered in the NA-53 constituency of Islamabad, Geo News learned. Photo: file

If you were wondering where will Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan cast his vote during the General Election 2018—which has been scheduled for July 25—then Geo News has found the answer for you.



Imran Khan's vote has been registered in the NA-53 constituency of Islamabad, Geo News learned.

The PTI chief will cast his vote at Islamabad Model School for Boys Dhok Jilani polling station.

A sourced shared that the cricketer-turned-politician will visit other polling stations after casting his vote, after which he will depart for Lahore.

Imran Khan will hear the poll results at Zaman Park, Lahore, the source added.