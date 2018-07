A policeman looks on as a bus β€” in which a passenger attacked fellow travellers with a knife in the afternoon β€” is towed away from the crime scene in Kuecknitz, Luebeck, Germany, July 20, 2018. AFP/dpa/Markus Scholz 1

BERLIN: German police said there was no indication that a man who injured people in a knife attack on a bus in the northern city of Luebeck on Friday was politically radicalized.



β€œThe identity of the perpetrator has been clarified: a 34-year-old German citizen resident in Luebeck,” police added on Twitter.