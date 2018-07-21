Can't connect right now! retry
By
Aftab Ahmad

Helicopter crash-lands at Peshawar's Bacha Khan airport

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

PESHAWAR: A helicopter on Saturday crash-landed at Peshawar's Bacha Khan airport, Geo News reported. 

Two of the four persons in the helicopter were injured in the incident, said sources within the airport administration. 

Two pilots martyred as PAF training aircraft crashes at Peshawar Air Base

PAF says FT-7PG trainer aircraft while recovering from a routine operational training mission crashed during landing at Peshawar air base

Fire brigade trucks and ambulances have reached the runway, which has been cordoned off by security agencies. 

In a similar incident last month, two pilots of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) were martyred after their jet crashed during landing at the Peshawar Air Base.

It is believed that the plane crashed due to a technical fault. According to an eye-witness, the pilots tried to save the nearby civilian population and steered the jet towards the runway but it blew up during landing.

Comments

