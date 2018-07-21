Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Saad Rafique urges ECP to take notice of PTI’s campaign expenses

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s election campaigning expenses.

Calling into question the opposing party’s campaign splurge, Rafique wondered about the electioneering expenses incurred by the Imran Khan-led PTI in the run-up to the general elections.

“Within a single [day], PTI is putting up 30,000 posters [everywhere],” he remarked while addressing media in Lahore, and said the ECP should probe the matter.

The former railways minister slammed PTI for its “politics of abuse” and said the party would gain nothing from using foul language to target its opponents.

Rafique said that the PML-N’s vote bank in Punjab remained unaffected despite the conspiracies aimed at the party.

Regarding the general elections, he said the PML-N accepts the authority of the presiding officers deployed at the polling stations on July 25.

He further said the media should be allowed access up to the polling stations on the election day, in order to ensure the polls are conducted in a transparent, free and fair manner. 

More From Election :

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

 Updated 2 days ago
Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

 Updated 2 days ago
Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

 Updated 2 days ago
Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Updated 3 days ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

 Updated 3 days ago
SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

Updated 3 days ago
'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

 Updated 3 days ago
PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated 3 days ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 3 days ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 3 days ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 3 days ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM