Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jul 21 2018
By
Web Desk

US court sentences 21 people in massive India-based call centre scam

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

The scandal defrauded thousands of US citizens of hundreds of millions of dollars. Photo: Reuters

A United States (US) court has sentenced 21 Indian-origin people for up to 20 years in prison for involvement in a multi-million dollar India-based call centre scam, NDTV reported.

According to reports, the scandal defrauded thousands of US citizens of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The US Justice Department said the defendants and their conspirators perpetrated a complex fraud and money laundering scheme in which individuals from call centres located in Ahmedabad impersonated officials from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or US Citizenship and Immigration Services in a ruse designed to fleece victims located throughout America.

Using information obtained from data brokers and other sources, these call center operators targeted US citizens and threatened with arrest, imprisonment, fines or deportation if they did not pay the alleged money owed to the government, the Justice Department added.

Victims who agreed to pay the scammers were instructed how to make a payment, including by purchasing stored value cards or wiring the money.

Once the payment was done, the call centres would connect to a network of runners based in the US to liquidate and launder the extorted funds as quickly as possible by purchasing reloadable cards or retrieving wire transfers, the Justice Department said.

The indictment for the case also charged 32 India-based conspirators and five India-based call centres with general conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy. 

Earlier, three other Indians were sentenced for their involvement in the same fraud and money laundering scheme.

Several of the convicted will be deported to India after the completion of their sentence.

Comments

More From World:

Trump: lawyer's tape 'perhaps illegal'

Trump: lawyer's tape 'perhaps illegal'

 Updated 10 minutes ago
At least 10 dead in Vietnam floods

At least 10 dead in Vietnam floods

 Updated 11 hours ago
Some countries buying Russian gear deserve sanctions waivers: Mattis

Some countries buying Russian gear deserve sanctions waivers: Mattis

 Updated 14 hours ago
Muslim man beaten to death over suspicion of cow smuggling in India

Muslim man beaten to death over suspicion of cow smuggling in India

 Updated 13 hours ago
Key member resigns from Myanmar advisory panel on Rohingya crisis

Key member resigns from Myanmar advisory panel on Rohingya crisis

 Updated 15 hours ago
India, lynchings and WhatsApp

India, lynchings and WhatsApp

 Updated 16 hours ago
Missouri tourist boat tragedy claims lives of 9 family members, others

Missouri tourist boat tragedy claims lives of 9 family members, others

 Updated 17 hours ago
After 18 years apart, Ethiopian man finds his family in Eritrea

After 18 years apart, Ethiopian man finds his family in Eritrea

 Updated 19 hours ago
Four Palestinians martyred in Gaza escalation

Four Palestinians martyred in Gaza escalation

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM