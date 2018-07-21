Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PPP’s work has just begun, says Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 21, 2018

THARPARKAR: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on Saturday that the party’s work has just begun.

“Our successful rallies across the countries are a reply to all the forces who thought that PPP ended after the martyrdom of [Zulfikar Ali] Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he said while addressing a rally in Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar.

Puppet alliances are formed against PPP but the nation has always rejected those alliance, he added.

‘Our jiyalas are not scared of [Pervez] Musharraf or Zia,” he said, adding that the party supporters favour democracy.

On Thursday, Bilawal had said that political opponent Imran Khan has zero chance of becoming the next prime minister.

Imran has zero chance of becoming PM: Bilawal

PPP chairman says alliance can be made with parties that adhere to its party manifesto

During a press conference, Bilawal said that the two “so-called” political parties — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — had taken Punjab’s politics hostage.

Bilawal added that alliances have always been formed against the PPP but the party has persevered and will continue to fight.

The PPP chairman also reiterated that a weak democracy is better than a powerful dictatorship.

Responding to comments by PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a former PPP member, Bilawal said Qureshi was present when the Charter of Democracy was signed and knows well that its aim was to strengthen democracy.

He asked Qureshi what his present party stands for — other than making a mockery of the political system. 

“We will always work to protect country’s democracy,” Bilawal stressed. 

More From Election :

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

ECP issues notices to three more politicians over use of foul language

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

Imran displeased with Fawad Chaudhry over poor PTI show in Jhelum: sources

 Updated 2 days ago
COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

COAS directs army to 'assist ECP strictly within bounds of given mandate'

 Updated 2 days ago
Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

Federal cabinet approves amendment in Election Act 2017

 Updated 2 days ago
Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

 Updated 2 days ago
Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

Improving security situation on ECP’s orders, GHQ rep tells Senate body

 Updated 2 days ago
Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Bureaucratic reshuffle: PM Secretariat refuses to implement ECP’s proposals

Updated 3 days ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging Sheikh Waqas Akram's candidacy

 Updated 3 days ago
SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

SC declares PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz disqualified for life

Updated 3 days ago
'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

'Donkey an ordinary term', PTI counsel tells ECP over foul language notice

 Updated 3 days ago
PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

PTI worker injured in Karachi firing

Updated 3 days ago
MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

MMA candidate claims police opened fire at Islamabad camp after scuffle

 Updated 3 days ago
Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

Barrister Murtaza Wahab checkmates Imran Ismail on tax return claim

 Updated 3 days ago
Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

Voters can now find their polling station through SMS: ECP

 Updated 3 days ago
Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

Shehbaz urges masses to defeat candidates with 'bat, arrow, jeep' symbols

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM