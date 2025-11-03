Afghan nationals among three terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

Soldiers ride on a Pakistan Army vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

One terrorist served in Afghan Border Police, confirms army.

Pakistan urges Kabul to stop cross-border militant activity.

Counterterror drive under Azm-e-Istehkam continues nationwide.



Security forces neutralised three terrorists belonging to Indian-proxy, Fitna al-Khawarij, including two Afghan nationals, during two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The operations were conducted in KP's North Waziristan and Tank districts a day ago.

Advertisement

In North Waziristan's Esham, security personnel picked up the movement of a group of khawarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The troops effectively engaged the group of terrorists and killed them via a precise and skilful engagement, the military's media wing said.

One of the killed terrorists was identified as "Kharji Qasim", an Afghan national, who was actively serving in the Afghan Border Police, it said.

In an intelligence-based operation in Tank district, an Indian-sponsored terrorist — identified as Kharji Ikramuddin alias Abu Dajana, who was also an Afghan national — was neutralised.

According to the ISPR, the incidents revealed continued involvement of Afghan nationals in numerous terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces inside Pakistan.

"Pakistan has repeatedly been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij and involvement of its citizens in terrorism inside Pakistan," the statement read.

A sanitisation operation was commenced to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area.

The military vowed to remain resolute and unwavering in its commitment to defend the nation's frontiers.

It added that the relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision "Azm-e-Istehkam" — as approved by the federal apex committee on the National Action Plan (Nap) by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Islamabad and Kabul extended their ceasefire last week after days-long Istanbul talks from October 25 to 30, where both sides also reached an understanding to establish a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure peace and penalise any violator.

In the next round of talks, Islamabad and Kabul would finalise operational details of the joint framework in Istanbul on November 6.