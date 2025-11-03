PTI rejects proposed 27th Amendment, open 'to talks with PPP' on NFC

PTI leader Asad Qaiser addressing ground the breaking ceremony of Rasheeda Begum Sukch Sanjh Welfare Centre, Swabi, May 24, 2025. — INP

27th Amendment to "abolish" judicial independence: Qaiser

PTI leader warns of "chaos" over tampering with NFC.

Ready to hold talks with Bilawal on NFC Award: Qaiser.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser on Monday rejected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, saying the tweak would "abolish the independence of the judiciary".

PML-N formally approached the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for their support in introducing the amendment, which would establish a Constitutional Court, and make certain changes to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Qaiser said that his party was ready to hold talks with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the "restoration of the Constitution" and the NFC Award.

However, he said that the PTI was against the establishment of a Constitutional Court, similar to its opposition to the constitutional benches in the 26th Amendment.

Initiated by the PML-N and backed by PPP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) among others, the constitutional amendment was challenged by the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the Sunni Ittehad Council in the Supreme Court.

The tweak, passed on October 21 last year, established constitutional benches at the Supreme Court and high courts.

Qaiser, who has also served as the speaker of the National Assembly, said that the proposed 27th Amendment would "completely abolish the independence of the judiciary".

The PTI leader said that he had introduced an amendment to include a provision for appeal in the high court after conviction from the military courts.

Describing the PPP as the founder and central force behind the 1973 Constitution and the 18th Amendment, he said that both the Constitution and the constitutional tweak were framed through consensus.

Qaiser warned of "chaos in the country" if the NFC Award was tampered with in the proposed amendment, saying that smaller provinces were already complaining of not receiving their due share.

He asserted that the PTI stood ready to hold talks with the PPP if the party took a stand against the 27th Amendment.

"We still hope that the PPP would play its role in protecting the Constitution," he added.

The former NA speaker urged the National Assembly speaker to announce the opposition leader and "remain neutral".

PTI has nominated Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai for opposition leader in the National Assembly, following party leader Omar Ayub's disqualification due to his conviction in the May 9 cases.

Qaiser noted that appointments to Election Commission positions can only be made after the appointment of the opposition leader in the lower house.