pakistan
Sunday Jul 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Army to assist ECP in holding transparent election: DG ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army will assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair and transparent conduction if forthcoming polls, confirmed ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The army spokesperson said that the ECP requisitioned army for assistance under the Article 220&245 of Constitution.

“Shall undertake this mandated duty enabling people of Pakistan to freely exercise their democratic right in safe & secure environment,” the director general ISPR tweeted. 

Army to guard polling stations across Pakistan

The personnel would also be deployed at Security Printing Press where ballot papers would be printed

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his visit to the Army Elections Support Center on July 19 directed that Army shall assist [the] ECP strictly within the bounds of given mandate and as per [the] ECP's code of conduct, said ISPR.

During the visit, General Bajwa was given a detailed briefing about plan for provision of assistance to the ECP for free, fair and transparent conduct of forthcoming elections.

The army chief said that working in synchronisation with other elements of security apparatus, all efforts be put in to ensure secure and safe environment, enabling people of Pakistan to freely exercise their democratic right.

The ECP has decided to deploy army personnel inside and around polling stations to ensure security during the polls.

The general election is scheduled in the country for July 25, for which electioneering by political parties has been in full swing.

 Updated 4 minutes ago
 Updated 28 minutes ago
 Updated 48 minutes ago
 Updated an hour ago
Updated an hour ago
 Updated 2 hours ago
 Updated 5 hours ago
 Updated 6 hours ago
 Updated 8 hours ago
 Updated 8 hours ago
 Updated 9 hours ago
Updated 12 hours ago
 Updated 14 hours ago
 Updated 14 hours ago
 Updated 14 hours ago
