Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jul 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jul 22, 2018

KARACHI: Six polling officers were arrested On Saturday night in the Sanghar and Sehwan districts of Sindh after they were caught trying to open postal ballot papers.

The arrested officers include assistant returning officer (ARO) Qurban Ali Memon, Muhammad Saleh a clerk at the local tehsil office, senior clerk Abid Ali, junior clerk Mohammad Aslam, and two teachers Ghulam Mustafa Solangi and Abdul Aziz.

According to the spokesman of Sindh caretaker chief minister (CM) Fazal-ur-Rehman, the CM has directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jamshoro and the deputy commissioner to investigate and submit the incident report.

Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the government along with officials of the armed forces not posted in their home constituencies, jail inmates and people with disabilities have been granted the postal ballot facility by the ECP. 

1.6 million electoral staff to be on duty 

Polling is expected to begin on July 25 at 8am and conclude without any break at 6pm. The timings for the polls was revised by the ECP last month in order to ensure maximum turnout amid the summer heat.

As many as 12,570 candidates will be contesting for a total 849 seats of national and provincial assemblies in the general election.

Out of the total 85,307 polling stations across the country, 20,831 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

The election management body has stated that 1.6 million electoral staff will be working on election day.

According to the ECP, there will be 449,465 policemen deployed on the day of the election out of which 202,100 will be posted in Punjab and Islamabad while 100,500 policemen will be stationed in Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 87,269 policemen will be on duty, according to the ECP.

Moreover, there will also be 300,071 army personnel will also be deployed across the country.

More From Election :

20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

20 injured in hand grenade attack on BAP's electoral office in Dalbandin

 Updated 3 minutes ago
CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

CJP should take notice of election postponement in NA-60: Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Shehbaz mocks ‘empty seats’ in PTI rallies

Shehbaz mocks ‘empty seats’ in PTI rallies

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

Being child of a politician doesn't make one party leader: Nisar

 Updated an hour ago
Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

Competing against mafia, not politicians: Imran

Updated an hour ago
With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

Rafique cries foul over narcotics court verdict on Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

PILAP gives highest ranking to Jibran Nasir’s manifesto

 Updated 6 hours ago
PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur martyred in DI Khan suicide attack

 Updated 8 hours ago
ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

 Updated 8 hours ago
PML-N workers protest in Rawalpindi against Hanif Abbasi's life sentence

PML-N workers protest in Rawalpindi against Hanif Abbasi's life sentence

 Updated 9 hours ago
JUI-F leader Akram Durrani safe as shots fired at vehicle in Bannu

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani safe as shots fired at vehicle in Bannu

Updated 12 hours ago
Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

Six polling officers arrested in Sindh for opening postal ballot papers

 Updated 14 hours ago
From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

From gutters and war zones, the colourful election candidates

 Updated 14 hours ago
ECP warns constituency results may be declared invalid if women's participation not ensured

ECP warns constituency results may be declared invalid if women's participation not ensured

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM