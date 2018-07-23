Can't connect right now! retry
Jailed Nawaz Sharif 'dehydrated', faces health problems: sources

Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is presently incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail for corruption, is experiencing numerous medical issues due to dehydration, sources informed Geo News late Sunday.

According to sources, a team of health officials arrived at the Central Jail Rawalpindi to carry out Sharif's medical check-up, which turned out normal.

Jail sources say the ex-premier is suffering from dehydration, which has led to multiple health problems. Authorities will analyse the situation today and decide whether to shift him to a hospital.

The summer heat, jail sources added, has led to dehydration.

The jail superintendent has reportedly penned a letter to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) — Islamabad's largest public hospital — to set up a medical board in light of the former PM's health.

Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, the inspector-general (IG) of prisons for Punjab, has asked the board to send out the medical report as soon as possible in order to initiate further action if required.

Sharif, who flew from London to Lahore alongside his daughter, Maryam Nawaz on July 13, was arrested on arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, flown to Islamabad via a helicopter, and shifted to jail, where he is serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield properties case along with his daughter and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar. 

