Nawaz refuses to be shifted to hospital despite doctors' recommendation

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has reportedly refused to be shifted to a hospital despite the recommendation of a medical board formed to ascertain his health condition.



A five-member medical board formed by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday visited Rawalpindi's Adiala jail today, where Nawaz is presently incarcerated for corruption, to conduct a check-up of the former premier after his health condition reportedly worsened.

The medical board along with a mobile laboratory reached the Adiala jail this morning. Nawaz was shifted from his cell to the hospital facility in the prison for check-up, sources told Geo News.



Following the check-up, sources close to the Sharif family claimed the board suggested that the former premier is shifted to a hospital over fears that his condition may deteriorate if he remains in jail.

However, sources said Nawaz is adamant that he remain in prison and use the facilities available there.

On the contrary, official sources revealed the medical board has decided to wait for test reports before making a decision on Nawaz's treatment outside jail.

PIMS forms five-member medical board

Earlier today, a medical board was formed comprising Dr Aijaz Qadeer as chairman and comprising PIMS Head of Cardiology Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shajee Siddiqui, Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood.

The caretaker government wanted the medical board to cross-check the report of Major General (retd) Dr Azhar Mehmood Kiyani, head of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), on Nawaz's health, sources said.

A team of health officials led by Dr Kiyani carried out the former premier's medical check-up at Central Jail Rawalpindi on Sunday.



'Nawaz's condition can worsen'

As per last night's medical report, a copy of which is available with Geo News, there is a risk of Nawaz's kidneys failing due to a lack of water.



"Heat and lack of sleep have also affected the former premier's health," the report stated.

It added, "If conditions do not improve then Nawaz's heart problem can worsen."

The report also urged that the former premier be shifted to RIC.

Speaking to Geo News, Dr Kiyani said, "Nawaz is fine except for a deranged kidney function for which he needs to be hospitalised."



“A detailed medical report has been given to the Punjab government through the jail superintendent and IG prisons," he added.



Following Kiyani's visit, the jail superintendent reportedly penned a letter to PIMS — Islamabad's largest public hospital — to set up a medical board in light of the former PM's health.

Nawaz, who flew from London to Lahore alongside his daughter, Maryam Nawaz on July 13, was arrested on arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, flown to Islamabad via a helicopter, and shifted to jail, where he is serving the sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield properties case along with his daughter and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar.

Nawaz’s condition worsened due to denial of facilities: Aurangzeb

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the nation is concerned about Nawaz’s medical condition in jail.

“PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had written letters to caretaker premier and Punjab chief minister to appeal to provide basic amenities to Nawaz,” Marriyum said.

The PML-N leader asserted, “Jail authorities deprived Nawaz of basic facilities.”

“Nawaz’s condition worsened due to denial of facilities,” she added.