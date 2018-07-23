Can't connect right now! retry
NAB starts probing alleged irregularities in Peshawar BRT project

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a probe on alleged financial embezzlements and administrative irregularities in Peshawar BRT project on the directives of Peshawar High Court.

A division bench on July 19 comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and Justice Mussarat Hilali directed NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to probe alleged irregularities in the project, which has been marred by one delay after another.

The court directed the anti-graft body to investigate why the BRT project was not completed on time and why its costs escalated.

A two-member team of the anti-graft body confiscated the records pertaining to the mega-project from the office of Peshawar Development Authority.

The deadline for completion of the BRT project has been delayed several times. The first deadline was April 20, which was extended by a month to May 20. The then-project director had told media that the civil work would be completed by June 20, which was also missed.

The cost of the project, at the same time, has purportedly hiked from Rs49 billion to Rs64 billion.

During his appearance on Geo News' show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Thursday, former KP CM Pervez Khattak said the Asian Development Bank made all decisions with regard to Peshawar BRT project and that he had no role in any of the decisions.

The former chief minister, who has in the past claimed credit for the project, said the project's cost was estimated less as they were inexperienced.

