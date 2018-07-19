Peshawar BRT project referred to NAB for investigation

Peshawar High Court has directed NAB KP to investigate why the BRT project was not completed on time and why its costs escalated

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday referred the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to the National Accountability Bureau for further investigation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and Justice Mussarat Hilali, announcing its judgment in the much-trumpeted case, directed NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to probe alleged irregularities in the project, which has been marred by one delay after another.

The court directed the anti-graft body to investigate why the BRT project was not completed on time and why its costs escalated.

The deadline for completion of the BRT project has been delayed several times. The first deadline was April 20, which was extended by a month to May 20. The then-project director had told media that the civil work would be completed by June 20, which was also missed.

The cost of the project, at the same time, has purportedly hiked from Rs49 billion to Rs64 billion.

Earlier this month, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa asked the Peshawar Development Authority to submit record of the mega project, after NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal ordered an inquiry into alleged corruption and delay in completion of the BRT project.