PML-N winning despite all 'injustices', says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that his party is winning despite all the "injustices".



The PML-N leader was addressing a gathering in Basti Talpur, as a part of his ongoing election campaign for the upcoming polls on July 25.



He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ended darkness in the country.

The PML-N president claimed that his party is winning certainly from centre and Punjab.

He further said that the party has made Danish schools and cadet colleges in Dera Ghazi Khan, adding if he gets a chance then the PML-N will convert DI Khan into Lahore.

The PML-N president also visited deceased party member Manzoor Chingwani’s home, where he offered condolences to the family members.

“Every party worker is pivotal to the party,” said the PML-N president, adding that Chingawani’s sacrifices for the party will be remembered.

Nawaz urges masses to vote for PML-N on July 25

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in his message from Adiala prison, Monday urged the masses to vote for PML-N in July 25 polls.

The audio message of the former premier was shared on his daughter Maryam Nawaz's Twitter handle.

"I, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, is speaking from the prison and the historic day of July 25 is just around the corner," he said.

"I am witnessing your passion while being incarcerated in the jail, and listening to 'respect the vote' chants everywhere."

Nawaz through his recorded message urged masses to give a final push to the already "tumbling wall of flaws."

"I want to tell you that the time has come to give a final push to the already tumbling wall of flaws that have been destined on us for years," he said.



Nawaz said that he and his daughter were incarcerated because of leading the campaign for the vote's respect. "Maryam and I are incarcerated because we led this movement for your honour and respect of your vote."

