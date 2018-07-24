Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Marriyum slams 'shameful' fake news of Nawaz entering into a 'deal'

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Maryam Aurangzeb on Tuesday rejected "shameful" fake news reported by certain media outlets implying that the party chief Nawaz Sharif had struck a 'deal', a day before the general election in the country.

The former state minister called the fake news reported by certain media outlets against Nawaz Sharif were an attempt to influence results of July 25 polls.

"Nawaz refused to go to the hospital despite going through health issues," the PML-N spokesperson noted, saying that it was "shameful" to accuse the former premier of entering into a 'deal'.

Regretting propaganda against the PML-N supremo, she demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the campaign against the party chief after the end of electioneering.

Nawaz urges masses to vote for PML-N on July 25

The PML-N supremo asks people to give final push to 'tumbling wall of flaws'

"We categorically reject all negative media reports including the one regarding any deal,” Marriyum said.

She said the motive behind these fake news was to perplex her party's voters.

"Nawaz Sharif is in prison for the sake of respect of the vote of people," the PML-N spokesperson said.

She said that a historic decision would come for giving respect to the vote on July 25.

The former premier and his daughter, who were convicted in the Avenfield properties reference, were arrested upon their arrival in Lahore on July 13 and subsequently taken to the Central Jail in Adiala, Rawalpindi. They have since been there.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). 

Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

More From Election :

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Updated 2 minutes ago
PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

 Updated 19 minutes ago
PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 60 minutes ago
MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

 Updated an hour ago
Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

 Updated 4 hours ago
DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

Updated 6 hours ago
Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Updated 6 hours ago
Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

Updated 8 hours ago
The third gender candidates in the race

The third gender candidates in the race

 Updated 8 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM