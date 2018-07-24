NADRA issues 650,000 CNICs to help citizens cast votes

NADRA centres will also remain open on Wednesday till two in the afternoon, and applicants can get their cards from NADRA offices to cast their vote-Geo News

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued CNICs to 650,000 citizens in five days, which will enable them to cast their votes.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, about 300,000 CNICs are ready to be delivered, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said NADRA offices will remain open till at 9pm tonight to carry out the task.

The spokesperson said NADRA centres will also remain open on Wednesday till two in the afternoon.

He added that applicants can collect their cards from NADRA offices to cast their votes.

The General Election 2018 will be held in the country on July 25 amid tight security arrangements.

Around 800,000 law enforcement and army personnel will discharge duties for ensuring security on election day.