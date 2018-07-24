CEC urges masses to discharge national duty of casting vote

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan Tuesday urged the masses to discharge their national duty by rightly using their vote.



The chief election commissioner, in his message to the nation a day ahead of the general poll, said that efforts were being made to ensure free and fair conduct of elections across the country.

He appealed the people of Pakistan to set out of their homes on July 25 and cast their ballots.

The General Election 2018 will be held in the country on July 25 amid tight security arrangements.

Around 800,000 law enforcement and army personnel will discharge duties for ensuring security on the election day.